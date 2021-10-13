William “Bill” Stebbins: December 10, 1936 – July 19, 2021

Bill’s life began in New York City where he lived with his parents and brother in a small Greenwich Village apartment, but his fondest New York memories were the summers spent at their country place on Lake Kitchawan. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School, and then earned an engineering degree at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, just across the Hudson River. In 1956, at age nineteen with degree in hand, Bill hit the road in a 1930s vintage Franklin that he had recently repaired, driving it across the United States to his first engineering job at Boeing. He stayed with Boeing for his entire career, retiring in 1992.