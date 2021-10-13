Shredding, Arrests and Investigations

Fulton County’s Elections Department remains under the microscope as early voting gets underway. Two workers are accused of shredding voter registration applications. What this could mean for the Director whose job has been in jeopardy for months now. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger calls for a Justice Department Investigation but also has time to write an op-ed for a national news outlet. HE says Stacey Abrams and Donald Trump play politics on the same team.