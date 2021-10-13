Potlatch stuns CV

KOOSKIA — The first half of Clearwater Valley’s homecoming game last Friday night, Oct. 8, saw the Rams kindle up a lead over visiting Potlatch — but the Loggers caught fire after halftime, and won 32-18. A fourth down sack by Dylan Pickering stuffed Potlatch’s opening drive at the CV 35 after nearly eight minutes of clock bled out. The Rams used about 10 minutes before stalling at the Potlatch 12, then got the ball back by forcing a punt. Key to the stop was Ridge Shown deflecting a pass on third down.