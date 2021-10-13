CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Potlatch, ID

Potlatch stuns CV

idahocountyfreepress.com
 5 days ago

KOOSKIA — The first half of Clearwater Valley’s homecoming game last Friday night, Oct. 8, saw the Rams kindle up a lead over visiting Potlatch — but the Loggers caught fire after halftime, and won 32-18. A fourth down sack by Dylan Pickering stuffed Potlatch’s opening drive at the CV 35 after nearly eight minutes of clock bled out. The Rams used about 10 minutes before stalling at the Potlatch 12, then got the ball back by forcing a punt. Key to the stop was Ridge Shown deflecting a pass on third down.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
Potlatch, ID
City
Troy, ID
City
Kooskia, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Loggers#Cv
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy