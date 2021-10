The semifinals of the NJSIAA state singles and doubles tournament will have to wait another week as the final four matchups were postponed on Sunday due to rain showers. Now, the semis will take place next Saturday morning, Oct. 16, at 9:00 a.m. at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. That was the original date of the finals, but they are now pushed to Sunday the 17th back in West Windsor.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO