Labor Voices: Stand together against attacks on school boards, educators

I am running for the Aspen School Board because Aspen needs a professional educator’s voice in the boardroom. Raised in a family of teachers, I learned the value of public education at an early age and always wanted to become a teacher. I earned a Bachelor of Music Degree in Music Education, a Master of Arts Degree in Music and Theatre Education, as well as a Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership and Administration. I began my career on Long Island, where I was a middle school choral conductor and director of the annual school musicals. My family was excited to move to Aspen in 1993 when I landed my dream job at Aspen Elementary School, enabling us to raise our daughter in a small town with a strong school system. I taught music and choir for 20 years and we consider ourselves very fortunate that our daughter attended the Aspen public schools from kindergarten through 12th grade.

ASPEN, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO