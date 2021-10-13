CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Voices: Stand together against attacks on school boards, educators

mea.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, chaos and vitriol have dominated many school board meetings around the state and nation. Verbal attacks and threats of physical violence targeted at board members and educators have become far too common. What’s driving this angry rhetoric?. Safety measures put in place to protect students and employees, as well...

mea.org

Durango Herald

Education groups endorse 3 Durango school board candidates

The Durango Education Association and the Durango Education Support Professionals Association issued a joint announcement Thursday to endorse three candidates in the Durango School District 9-R school board election. The associations endorsed Erika Brown, Rick Petersen and Andrea Parmenter, who are running in the local District A, C and E...
DURANGO, CO
CBS LA

Some Parent Groups Proposing Monday ‘Sit-Outs’ At Schools To Protest Against Vaccine Mandates

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Grassroots organizers and parent groups have been circulating flyers calling for parents in the Los Angeles Unified School District, as well as other districts, to keep their children home from school Monday as a way to protest vaccine mandates. With officials across the southland working hard to keep COVID-19 out of schools, deadlines are approaching for teachers and staff to get vaccinated in some districts, including LAUSD. LAUSD district employees are required to have their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Monday. Many employees have done just that, which comes as a relief to some parents. “It shows that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Michigan State
Caledonian Record-News

Diversity Education Debated At School Board Meeting

HAVERHILL — How does a majority white community in northern New Hampshire teach diversity?. The Haverhill Cooperative School Board pondered that question at their regular meeting on Monday. It springs out of conversations last year when a group of Woodsville High graduates said the school system failed to equip them...
HAVERHILL, NH
Aspen Times

Guest commentary: School Board candidate aims to bring an educator’s voice to room

I am running for the Aspen School Board because Aspen needs a professional educator’s voice in the boardroom. Raised in a family of teachers, I learned the value of public education at an early age and always wanted to become a teacher. I earned a Bachelor of Music Degree in Music Education, a Master of Arts Degree in Music and Theatre Education, as well as a Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership and Administration. I began my career on Long Island, where I was a middle school choral conductor and director of the annual school musicals. My family was excited to move to Aspen in 1993 when I landed my dream job at Aspen Elementary School, enabling us to raise our daughter in a small town with a strong school system. I taught music and choir for 20 years and we consider ourselves very fortunate that our daughter attended the Aspen public schools from kindergarten through 12th grade.
ASPEN, CO
KTVZ

Parents rally at Bend-La Pine Schools HQ to voice voice frustration with Bend-La Pine School Board

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- All across the nation, parents have voiced their concerns with school boards when it comes to COVID-19 mandates -- including right here in Central Oregon. A group known as Moms for Liberty and dozens more rallied outside the Bend-La Pine Schools office Tuesday evening, to address their ongoing concerns with not only the district, but the school board.
BEND, OR
Shawn Ryan
Clinton Herald

School board candidates voice conservative values at forum

CLINTON — Four of six Clinton school board candidates agreed during a forum Thursday that masks and vaccines should not be mandated at schools. Marlee Nimmick, Andy Fergurson, Ken Clarke and Tarron Borgeson also agreed that the district shouldn’t teach sexual orientation and gender identity and that parents should have a say in school curriculum.
CLINTON, IA
indyweeknc

Riza Jenkins, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education

Occupation & employer: Vice President, Asset Management - Summit Ridge Energy. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Denver

‘Time For The Adults To Work Together’: Colorado Board Of Education Removes Adams 14’s Accreditation

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Board of Education voted to affirm to lift the stay on the removal of the Adams 14 School District’s accreditation, meaning it has been removed effective immediately. The board also voted to give Adams 14 until Thursday to come to an agreement with MGT, its private management company, in order to regain its accreditation. The decision comes following a 6-1 vote during a special meeting on Monday. The Colorado Department of Education Commissioner Katy Anthes says the accreditation removal does not have any immediate impact on the structure of schools or day-to-day activities for students. “Students...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
idahofreedom.org

School board candidate survey informs parents, voters on critical education issues

Actions of local school boards are at the forefront of many parents’ minds. Families and voters all over the country have been angered over school boards’ mask mandates, curricular choices, and unnecessary school closures. Ironically, voter turnout for school board elections is low. Parents who want to see change in...
EDUCATION
Eaton Register Herald

2021 Election: Eaton Community Schools Board of Education

The following candidates are running in the Nov. 2 general election for the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education (three openings), with terms commencing on Jan. 1, 2022. Occupation: Major of Police with Kettering Health. Past Political Positions Held: Eaton Community Schools Board of Education, 2018-present; Vice-President of Eaton Community...
EATON, OH
thegazette.com

Melissa Walker for Linn-Mar School Board: A voice for education

I am a mom, wife and passionate community member. My husband Todd is a graduate of Linn-Mar and is now in his 20th year teaching for the district. We are the proud parents of two amazing teens at Linn-Mar High School. Education is a critically important value to our family. I believe our educational system holds the power to shape our entire community’s future.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Michigan Capitol Confidential

School Boards’ Politicized Attacks On Upset Parents Bring Calls For More Options

Parents who don’t accept progressive narratives in politicized debates within Michigan school districts over adopting race-based curriculums and face mask mandates are finding themselves under attack from government officials and special interests groups that represent public education. In this state, a Grand Ledge teacher called parents who raised concerns over...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Yankton Daily Press

Public, School Board Voice Transgender Restroom Policy Concerns

VERMILLION — The fate of a proposed transgender restroom policy for the Vermillion School District remains an unknown currently. Board members had entered their second hour Tuesday night of hearing public input and discussing various aspects of the policy at the time this story was written. Nearly all the public...
VERMILLION, SD
ssrnews.com

State Board of Education Sanctions School Districts for Failure to Follow the Law

Due to school districts’ persistent violations of students’ and families’ educational and privacy rights, including literally barring many students with special needs from a free and appropriate public education, today the State Board of Education (SBOE) authorized Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran to financially sanction the salaries of elected school board bureaucrats in eight school districts.
EDUCATION
WLOS.com

Parents take financial concerns to Asheville City Schools Board of Education

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools parents took their concerns about a recent financial analysis of the school system to the board of education Monday night. “We all saw the financial analysis, and we know there’s big problems," one parent said during public comment. "We probably could’ve said we knew that without that document.”
ASHEVILLE, NC

