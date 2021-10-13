Goldrush Music Festival Had a Golden Glow Up This Year
This year’s edition of Goldrush Music Festival was full of activities and epic performances that set a high bar for the future. Relentless Beats’ Goldrush Music Festival is a wonderful success story that dates back to its beginnings in 2017. It’s been incredible to watch this festival grow over the past few years to become the behemoth it is today. While the show couldn’t go on in 2020, Arizona was blessed once again with an edition of the festival at Rawhide Event Center & Western Town that featured a stacked lineup, plenty of activities, and more for attendees to experience.edmidentity.com
Comments / 0