New voting legislation responds to past election issues, claims Rep. Conklin

OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Elections Committee has announced upcoming dates in the 2021 Board of Directors “redo election”. After election voting commenced in late July 2021, the Oceana Pines’ Secretary determined that one of the candidates at the time, Richard (Rick) Farr, was ineligible to be a candidate for election to the Board of Directors based on qualification requirements in the Bylaws. Based on this determination, the Board previously voted to proceed with the election, but deem the votes for Farr as invalid.

OCEAN PINES, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO