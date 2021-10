2018 Chevrolet Traverse AWD, LT. 58k Miles, local one owner

Construction work has started on the new tank of the Cadillac Gas Light Co. The new holder will have a capacity of 100,000 cubic feet as compared with the present 38,000 capacity tank. The cost will be about $20,000. The Cadillac Cabinet and Construction Co. have begun work on the foundation which will require 238 yards of gravel and 270 barrels of cement. The Western Gas Construction Co. of Fort Wayne, Indiana, will erect the holder proper. T.J. Weber of Grand Rapids was in the city last weekend going over the plans with Henry Donahue, local manager. “Cadillac has treated us fairly,” said the gas man, “and we feel duty bound to give the best service possible in return. With our new tank and the old one as an emergency, we feel that the Cadillac plant will be without an equal in a city of its size.” At present any interruption to electric current would stop gas service soon as the tank is of such small capacity that an electric engine is used to maintain pressure in the mains. A break in the dynamo would soon cause trouble. With a big tank, however, and the small one in reserve, the service can be maintained without the pump. Any trouble with the fires would not be so serious with a big reserve, but now the tank holds hardly a day’s supply and uninterrupted manufacture of gas must proceed. The plant can be more economically operated, it is said, with the big new tank.

CADILLAC, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO