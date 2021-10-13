The Eternal Cylinder
Due to its focus on evolution and survival, I expected ‘The Eternal Cylinder’ to be a metaphor for life and death, much like Disney’s patented (presumably) Circle of Life. It soon transpires that the titular cylinder is a physical object – a colossal, world-spanning, metallic drum that steamrollers its way across an alien world, killing and crushing everything in its path. The only respite comes from magical towers, temporarily able to withstand its force. All is not lost, however – there’s a glimmer of hope, which – worryingly – stems from the universe’s most diminutive of creatures.www.gamesasylum.com
