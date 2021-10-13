CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Aggressive Cyber Threats Drives Organizations to Adopt Extended Detection and Response Solutions

By Frost, Sullivan
inforney.com
 5 days ago

XDR can help users consolidate security management on a single platform and enhance their responsiveness to emerging threats, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- The volume of data organizations collect is rarely matched by their ability to manage it. This data boom, combined with the recent multiplication of touchpoints and vulnerabilities, has made it all the more critical for organizations to implement a solution that gives them deep visibility into all of their assets. Extended detection and response (XDR) solutions are effective for adapting to a constantly evolving threat landscape. XDR combines the strengths of security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and network detection and response (NDR) to facilitate rapid detection and response, automation, and analytics.

www.inforney.com

Comments / 0

Related
securitymagazine.com

5 Steps to Building a Cyber-Aware Organization

While the increased risk of cyber-attacks, further fueled by the pandemic, is in the news daily, too many organizations continue to lag in their planning and preparedness. There are countless stories of entities across the business and societal landscape, from big corporations to hospitals to schools, navigating data breaches and other forms of cyber-attacks that put their organizations, employees and stakeholders at risk. Cybercriminals are always looking for their next target and their tactics are continually evolving. The question is how to keep one step ahead or, at the very least, to keep pace with best practices?
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Obstacles and threats organizations face when protecting AD

Attivo Networks announced the availability of a research report conducted by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) which focuses on Active Directory (AD), exploring the obstacles and threats organizations face when protecting AD and how they adapt to address these growing concerns. As evidence of the value that attackers place in exploiting...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

CISO Stories Podcast: Extending Detection and Response to the Cloud

Kathy Wang, CISO at Very Good Security, discusses challenges in extending detection and response capabilities to cloud deployments while also ensuring correlations across traditional networks, endpoints, mobile, application suites and user identities. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from Blog authored by CISO Stories Podcast. Read the...
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Running Robust Managed Detection and Response Services

Running Robust Managed Detection and Response Services. Information security practitioners have published a lot of articles around topics like how to build and run a security operations center (SOC) and specific SOC functions such as incident response and threat hunting. These topics are always important, as threat actors are constantly coming up with more sophisticated attack strategies and vectors.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Endpoint Security#Information Security#Data Management#Xdr#Cnw#Frost Sullivan#Security Operations#Http Frost Ly 6ad#Consulting Associate
Healthcare IT News

Cyber experts warn of 'aggressive' threat actor targeting healthcare

The security firm Mandiant Intelligence has raised the alarm about FIN12, the threat actor behind ransomware attacks disproportionately affecting the healthcare sector. Mandiant characterized FIN12 as "aggressive" and "financially motivated," specializing in ransomware deployment while relying on other bad actors to gain access to victims. "FIN12’s operations provide illustration that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
just-auto.com

FiVerity Unveils Machine Learning-Powered Solution to Detect and Prevent Cyber Fraud

Concept: US-based tech startup FiVerity has launched a new machine learning solution, Collaborative AI platform, to detect and prevent cybercrime. It helps banks, credit unions, credit cards and other financial service providers in combating synthetic identity fraud (SIF). The platform identifies fraudsters using a pattern matching technique without needing consumer personally identifiable information (PII).
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Recent Cyber Attacks Illustrate Why Your Organization Needs a Cybersecurity Strategy

The growth of the internet has been a mixed blessing. Technological advancement has spread across the globe and improved daily living. However, network connected devices and software applications provide more opportunities for hackers to steal confidential data. Information Technology (IT) staff use threat reporting to identify and map the threat landscape and identify the types of cyber threats we face today Cybersecurity teams can stay ahead of the bad actors by implementing processes to prevent and defend their data while monitoring current security trends to anticipate emerging threats.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Computer Weekly

NHS Digital enhances in-house cyber awareness drive

NHS Digital has relaunched a new cyber security awareness campaign to help staff across the health service understand more about current security threats and how to reduce their overall risk of being compromised. Following a successful first launch in 2019, the refreshed Keep IT Confidential campaign is the brainchild of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hacker News

CISA Issues Warning On Cyber Threats Targeting Water and Wastewater Systems

The U.S. Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA) on Thursday warned of continued ransomware attacks aimed at disrupting water and wastewater facilities (WWS), highlighting five incidents that occurred between March 2019 and August 2021. "This activity—which includes attempts to compromise system integrity via unauthorized access—threatens the ability of WWS facilities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
martechseries.com

OpenText Offers New MDR Solutions to Enhance Cyber Resilience & Compliance

Reduce risk and impact of ransomware and advanced security threats while enabling compliance. OpenText announced two new MDR offerings designed to meet the unique requirements of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). The addition of Webroot MDR powered by Blackpoint Cyber and OpenText MDR Service to the OpenText Security & Protection Cloud provides SMBs and MSPs of all sizes and industries a choice of MDR that fits their business needs, IT environments, and compliance requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Datto Unveils SaaS Defense for Advanced Cyber Threat Protection

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021-- Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), unveiled SaaS Defense, its advanced cyber threat protection product, live on stage at DattoCon NOW, the largest open-ecosystem MSP-centric event. This...
TECHNOLOGY
infosecwriteups.com

What is “Detection As Code”? The Future of Cyber Threat Detection

The term “Detection as Code” or sometime “Detection As A Code”, is coined very recently in the cyber security community, though the concept and the idea behind this has been floating around from quite some time. Detection engineering is a set of practices and systems to deliver modern and effective...
SOFTWARE
kjzz.org

How a cyber command center can protect Arizonans from digital threats

Cyber threats have become an everyday occurrence — from efforts to hack into corporate accounts to steal personal information to international attempts to find facts about voters and manipulate election results. Policymakers and elected officials are paying more attention, but there are still concerns about a lack of focus and...
ARIZONA STATE
federalnewsnetwork.com

Mayorkas outlines whole-of-DHS response behind latest cyber sprint

The Department of Homeland Security is putting the collective force of its component agencies behind its latest 60-day cyber sprint focused on transportation security. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, speaking Wednesday at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit, said the Transportation Security Administration, as part of its fourth sprint, will require critical infrastructure partners to elevate their cybersecurity practices.
PUBLIC SAFETY
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Study Reveals Big Impact of Stimulus Payments, $2000 Petition Close to Completion

Government officials might feel reluctant about a fourth stimulus check. However, a recent study revealed that Americans desperately need the fourth payment wave in this time of pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Americans confront economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Many are suffering from these changes, especially...
BUSINESS
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy