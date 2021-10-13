Dianna R. Wise, 78, of Harpster, Idaho, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Dianna was born Feb. 15, 1943, at Russell, Kansas, a daughter of Jacob and Lorraine Trapp Anschutz. She attended school in Paradise, Kansas. Following her graduation she attended Emporia School of Nursing in Emporia, Kansas. She married Doug Wise in Russell, Kansas. They lived in several places before moving to Grangeville, Idaho in 1991. She worked as a LPN at the Grangeville Care Center for several years. Doug passed away in 1999. She moved to Kirkland, Wash, where she continued her nursing career. She retired in 2019 and moved to Harpster, Idaho.