Elwyn Robinson and the history of North Dakota

By Merry Helm
Williston Daily Herald
 5 days ago

October 13, 2021 — Today is the birthday of historian Elwyn Robinson; many Dakota Datebook segments have been helped along because of his exceptional research. Robinson was the son of a photographer and was born near Cleveland, Ohio, in 1905. Elwyn displayed many interests as a child, including tennis, handball, marksmanship, football and the game of chess. He graduated from Oberlin College with an English degree in 1928 and spent the next two years at a small school where he served as the principal, teacher and coach. He was engaged to a colleague, Eva Foster, in 1930, and spent the next six years earning his masters and doctorate degrees in American History.

