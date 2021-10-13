CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Today in history for Oct. 13

Williston Daily Herald
 5 days ago

In 1792, the cornerstone of the White House was ceremonially laid. In 1845, Texas ratified a state constitution. In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its former Axis ally. In 1970, the People’s Republic of China and Canada announced they would establish diplomatic relations, prompting Taiwan to break ties with Canada.

www.willistonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

Parents of children who exhibit “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes could soon be punished in China under a new law.Parents and guardians will be reprimanded and could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find any criminal or “very bad behaviour” in their children, according to the draft of the family education promotion bill that will be reviewed by the Chinese government this week.“There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National...
EDUCATION
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Taiwan#Italy#The White House#Axis
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
White House
TheConversationAU

China's global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it

In 1934, Mao Zedong’s embattled guerrilla forces began what was to prove an epic military withdrawal from southern China to a stronghold in the north of the country. This became known as the Long March. It enabled the Communists to break out of so-called “encirclement campaigns” to fight another day against Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists. In Chinese Communist Party history, there is hardly a more indelible moment. It is certain to have been imprinted on the consciousness of Xi Jinping by his father Xi Zhongxun, a Mao-era military commissar and later a vice premier. Fast forward to 2021, and there have been...
INDIA
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

The meeting last week between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss broadening and deepening the two countries cooperation in the energy sector and others marks a key point in the ongoing attempts by Moscow to decisively split the Kingdom away from its long-time ally, the US. This strategy aligns with the ultimate intention of Russia and China to neuter US influence across the Middle East, which, in turn, is a central plank in Russia’s plans to increase its influence over Europe, with the endgame being to split up the NATO security alliance. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’ - that would see it replace the US as the number one superpower across the globe. The genesis for this seismic shift in geopolitical alliances was the failure of Saudi Arabia’s 2014-2016 Oil Price War, which was launched with the specific intention by the Kingdom to destroy - or at least severely disable for as many years as possible – the US’s then-nascent shale oil sector. It was obvious to the Saudis at that point that the unchecked build-out of lower fixed cost, lower lifting cost, US shale oil in ever increasing volumes would eventually mean the extreme diminution of Saudi Arabia’s power in the world and as a key player in the Middle East, given that its only true basis of power is its oil supplies. In short, the Saudis had no real choice but to try to take on the US’s shale sector, and it did, but it lost and paid a terrible price, with all of this – including the real figures relating to Saudi’s crude oil reserves, spare capacity, and production - analysed in full in my previous book on the global oil markets.
WORLD
electrek.co

The cheapest EV in the world has landed in the US – here’s what it’s like

Electrek was invited to try out the cheapest EV in the world, which is manufactured by Changli. It was hilarious, cute, “cheap” in every way, and a wild exercise for the imagination. Even though it doesn’t retain its famed price tag, the US importers have put great effort into adding back value where the shipping costs took it away.
CARS
The Independent

'He lied': Iraqis still blame Powell for role in Iraq war

For many Iraqis the name Colin Powell conjures up one image: the man who as U.S. secretary of state went before the U.N. Security Council in 2003 to make the case for war against their country.Word of his death Monday at age 84 dredged up feelings of anger in Iraq toward the former general and diplomat, one of several Bush administration officials whom they hold responsible for a disastrous U.S.-led invasion that led to decades of death, chaos and violence in Iraq.His U.N. testimony was a key part of events that they say had a heavy cost for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy