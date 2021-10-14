CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Norway bow-and-arrow attack appears to be 'act of terror' - police

By Victoria Klesty, Nora Buli
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

KONGSBERG, Norway, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A bow-and-arrow attack in which a Danish convert to Islam is suspected of killing five people in a Norwegian town appears to have been an "act of terror", police said on Thursday.

Investigators named the suspect as Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old living in the Kongsberg municipality where the attacks took place on Wednesday evening.

A police attorney told Reuters that Braathen had acknowledged killing the victims. His lawyer confirmed only that Braathen was cooperating with police and giving a detailed statement.

Police had been concerned about signs of radicalisation in the suspect before the attacks, carried out with a bow and arrow and other weapons, a senior officer said.

Flags flew at half-mast across Kongsberg after the deaths of four women and a man, all aged between 50 and 70. Three others, including an off-duty police officer, were wounded.

"The events at Kongsberg appear at the moment to be an act of terror," the PST security police said in a statement, adding the investigation would determine the motive.

Regional police chief Ole Bredrup Saeverud said the suspect had converted to Islam.

"Police have previously been in contact with the man in relation to trouble connected to radicalisation. We haven't registered anything in regards to him in 2021, but previously," Saeverud told a news conference.

The head of Norway's PST security police, Hans Sverre Sjoevold, said Braathen had a history of being "in and out" of health institutions.

Determining whether the attack was an act of terrorism or the result of a psychiatric issue "will be a vital, important part of the investigation", he told Reuters.

The method of the attack, said Sjoevold, was similar to many politically motivated attacks carried out in Europe in recent years.

"The use of knives, public places... The police are not present, so they can carry out the ... attack. That's quite typical for these operandi," he told Reuters.

ARROW IN THE BACK

On Wednesday, Kongsberg resident Markus Kultima, 23, who works in a beer shop, witnessed parts of the attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q7lax_0cQiKqoT00
An arrow left in a wall is seen after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway, October 13, 2021. Terje Bendiksby/NTB/via REUTERS

"I saw a man come walking with an arrow in his back," Kultima told Reuters. He said it was the off-duty officer who told him to head home.

Braathen was in custody and was believed to have acted alone, police said. A court will decide on Friday how long police can keep him in custody.

Police attorney Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told Reuters: "He has told us that he has killed them and he has explained himself in detail about what happened... He admits to the facts of the case but we haven't asked him yet about the question of guilt."

She said police wanted a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he is fit to stand trial, and that those killed "appear to be random victims".

A relative of the suspect, speaking on condition of anonymity to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, described him as mentally ill and said the family had suffered threats for several years.

The death toll was the worst of any attack in Norway since 2011, when far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people, most of them teenagers at a youth camp.

The attacks took place over "a large area" of Kongsberg, a municipality of about 28,000 people in southeastern Norway, 68 km (42 miles) from the capital, Oslo.

Police said they received reports of a man carrying a bow and arrow at 1612 GMT on Wednesday. He was first observed by a police unit a few minutes later, fired arrows at the police and was apprehended after a hunt lasting about 35 minutes.

"It is likely that all the killings took place after the first police sighting of him," Saeverud said.

Images from one of the crime scenes showed an arrow that appeared to be stuck in the wall of a wood-panelled building.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, on his first day in office after winning an election last month, said his thoughts were with the people of Kongsberg, the victims and "those who live with the shock."

He told a news conference the attack highlighted shortcomings in Norway's psychiatric care, with "one in four or one in five" people who are referred for treatment being turned down.

King Harald wrote a letter of condolence to the town's mayor, saying: "The rest of the nation stand with you."

Those laying flowers and candles in tribute spoke of their shock in a country where mass killings are rare.

"I want to show my sympathy and empathy to all those affected here in town and across Norway actually because it affects all of us, regardless of who we are - young and old," Kongsberg resident Line Leirmo said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Carlos the Jackal sentenced to life in jail

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Carlos the Jackal, the leftist militant who carried out attacks across the globe in the 1970s and 1980s, had the life sentence he had been given for a deadly grenade attack on a Paris shop in 1974, confirmed on Thursday, the Paris Prosecutor's Office said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Police#Islam#Danish#Norwegian
New York Post

Huge stash of Nazi memorabilia found at home of alleged pedophile in Brazil

Police in Rio de Janeiro have recovered a vast trove of Nazi uniforms, memorabilia and weapons worth almost $3.5 million at the home of an alleged pedophile, according to reports. Aylson Proenca Doyle Linhares, 58, was arrested Tuesday after a couple in his neighborhood accused him of abusing their 12-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc7ny.com

UK Parliament member dies after being stabbed in terrorist attack

David Amess, a conservative British member of Parliament, died Friday after being stabbed multiple times, officials said. Amess, 69, represented Southend West in Essex. He was attacked while holding his monthly "meet and greet" with voters at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, British outlet Sky News reported. The attack is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

100-year-old goes on trial in Germany accused of 3,518 Nazi war crimes

Berlin, Germany (CNN) — The trial of a 100-year-old former SS guard starts Thursday in the German town of Brandenburg an der Havel. He is accused of being an accessory to murder in 3,518 cases dating from his time as a guard at the Nazi concentration camp in Sachsenhausen, according to the Neuruppin public prosecutor's office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Rolling Stone

Man Armed With Bow and Arrows Kills Five People in Norway, Police Say

A man using a bow and arrows allegedly killed five people and wounded two others near Oslo, Norway in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, as Reuters reports. Police apprehended and arrested the assailant about 20 minutes later, per Associated Press. Police said that there was “a confrontation” between authorities and the unnamed suspect. Two others were wounded and hospitalized during the incident. Both are in intensive care, including an off-duty officer who was in a shop when the attack occurred. No motive has been identified and police said the man has not been questioned yet. According to the authorities, the alleged suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli leaders mourn UK lawmaker killed in suspected terror attack

Israeli leaders from across the political spectrum sent their condolences to the family of British lawmaker Sir David Amess on Saturday, following his murder the day before in what is believed to have been an Islamist terror attack. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that Amess was...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Father of suspect in UK lawmaker's slaying is 'traumatized'

The father of a man held for the fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker during a meeting with local voters has told British media that he was shocked and “traumatized” by his son’s arrest, as police continued questioning the suspect under terrorism laws. Harbi Ali Kullane, a former adviser to Somalia’s prime minister, said counter-terrorism police had visited him, according to the Sunday Times.“I’m feeling very traumatized. It’s not something that I expected or even dreamed of,” he was quoted as saying.British authorities have not released the name of the suspect in the fatal stabbing of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Russia investigates prison torture allegations after videos leaked

Russian authorities are investigating allegations of torture and rape in the prison system, after leaked videos appeared to show inmates being abused. More than a thousand videos were leaked to the human rights group Gulagu.net, which claims the footage proves hundreds of people have been tortured. One video appears to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cop26: Iran’s president reported to Police Scotland over ‘mass murder’ ahead of climate talks

A former MEP has called for Iran’s president to be banned from attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow and criminally investigated over claims that he was responsible for “mass murder”.Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi is believed to be considering attending the UN climate change conference, which starts later this month, as his first overseas visit.Struan Stevenson, a former Conservative MEP, is calling on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, foreign secretary Liz Truss and home secretary Priti Patel to ban him from attending.Speaking at a press conference in Glasgow today, Mr Stevenson said he has sent a formal request to the head...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy