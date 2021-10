Resveratrol is classified in a group of compounds called polyphenols. Micronutrients derived from plants; polyphenols are liked for their high antioxidant potential. For people who are unversed with the term “antioxidants,” these are the same components that help protect our body cells against free radical damage and toxins of all kinds. Such shielding is vital to maintain a health free from diseases and certain cancers. Though several food items carry an abundant source of antioxidants, nothing compares to a supplement. This is not to say that eating fruits and vegetables is inadequate. Instead, our editorial team believes that extra support provided by supplements can help fulfill one’s daily requirements.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO