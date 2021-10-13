Warnock denied $109K in invoices

Question: "Who is paying for the weekly testing for Polk County employees who refuse the vaccine?" — Denise Donald, DSMFlashback: Polk County employees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or submit to weekly testing under a policy that launched Sept. 30.Answer: The county has designated federal COVID-19 funding toward paying the testing tab. It's estimated to cost roughly $2,031 a week, or about $6.25 a test, Jon Cahill, a spokesperson for the Polk County Board of Supervisors, told Axios.Employees were initially directed to sites that offered free testing but that was too disruptive to some employees' schedules, he said.By the numbers: Just over 67% (1,049) of all 1,562 county employees — including on-call and temporary workers — have provided proof of vaccination.At least one employee is refusing to test or show proof of vaccination, and a few others have missed tests. Progressive discipline policies are in place that could result in their terminations, Cahill said.The big picture: Polk County's policy was rolled out ahead of a federal mandate that's expected to begin in coming weeks after enforcement rules are sorted. President Biden announced last month that employers with more than 100 workers must require proof of vaccine or weekly testing.

