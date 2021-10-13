Ballet & Barre-BQ serves family fun

The group planning for Dover's 400th anniversary held a Family Fun Day on Saturday, its first public event on the countdown to the big day in 2023. "We wanted to hold some events last year but unfortunately that didn't happen. We felt with the pandemic being outside at Tendercrop Farm it was a wonderful venue and an opportunity for people in Dover to get together and have just have a fun day," executive director Jeanette Poulin told Seacoast Current. "That was our mission on Saturday to create the awareness and for people to get out and be together and enjoy each other's company."

