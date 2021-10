Additional charges have been filed against a 20-year-old Seminole man accused of shooting two random people over the past week, killing one and injuring the other. Elijah Iziah Dera’us McCray now faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of being a delinquent in possession of a firearm, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday. Charges of attempted first-degree murder and resisting an officer without violence already had been announced by Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri during a press conference Thursday. At the time, he’d said that more charges were expected.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO