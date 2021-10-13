CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City court receiving upgrade

By Editorials
madisoncountyjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ridgeland Court Services building will get its first major renovation in over 20 years after city officials gave Police Chief John Neal the go-ahead to hire an architecture firm to begin the design phase. Neal presented a proposed agreement with Dean and Dean Associate Architects to Mayor Gene McGee...

