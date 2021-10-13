CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Hotel Meow coming to Ridgeland next month

By Editorials
madisoncountyjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGELAND — Cat lovers will soon have a special place to board their feline friends when the cats can’t travel with them — Hotel Meow. Jim Beckham of Madison plans to open Hotel Meow at 608 Highway 51 early next month. “I love animals, and I see them as a...

madisoncountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

New, $3M pet hotel coming to Cordova

A construction permit has been filed for a new PetSuites at 9603 U.S. Highway 64 in Cordova. The value of the job is listed as $3 million. PetSuites is a pet hotel, offering boarding, day care, training, and grooming for cats and dogs. A typical PetSuite has an outdoor play...
PETS
visitridgeland.com

WHAT TO DO IN RIDGELAND

Bike to coffee. Learn to paddle board. Teach your daughter how to cast the perfect line. Stroll through a festival. Surprise your special someone with a handcrafted gift. Explore all the ways Ridgeland can bring family and friends together. Relish in the fun things to do and attractions to see in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
RIDGELAND, MS
97.5 KISS FM

Old Richland Hotel Targeted Next For “Mini” Apartments

Another Richland Hotel is being targeted for potential conversion into "mini" apartments. The newest project could provide some gorgeous views along the Columbia River and Howard Amon Park. The old Shilo inn which is currently the Riverfront Hotel is now earmarked for a potential renovation into "mini-apartments" according to an...
RICHLAND, OR
communityimpact.com

Towneplace Suites hotel coming soon to Tomball

A four-story, 90-room Towneplace Suites hotel is coming soon to 9120 FM 2920, Tomball, according to owner Nirmal Gandhi. Towneplace Suites is a connected brand of Marriott Hotels but is independently owned. Gandhi said the development is currently in the permitting stages, with hopes to begin construction in six months. He said there is no timeline on when the hotel may be finished. www.towneplacesuites.marriott.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Animals#Dog#Stress#Ridgeland#Affordable Mattress
CatTime

Cat Facts: 6 Fascinating Facts About Hairless Cats

October 14th is officially known as Be Bald And Free Day. In honor of naturally bald cats across the world, here are six things you need to know about hairless felines. The post Cat Facts: 6 Fascinating Facts About Hairless Cats appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
Elkin Tribune

New hotel coming to Main Street

The Three Trails Boutique hotel in Elkin will also have a ground floor retail space available for rent. The hotel will have 14 units. A new 14-unit hotel on Main Street in Elkin is scheduled to open in May of 2022, complete with a rooftop deck. The project, called Three Trails Boutique, is the latest to get underway in the portfolio of Durham developer Stephen Hetherington, who recently opened a similar property in Blowing Rock and has plans to develop another in Mount Airy.
ELKIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
harveycountynow.com

Popular restaurant closing in November

Lupe’s Carry Out will close next month in Newton. A sign on the door Tuesday read that the restaurant’s final day would be November 24. “The end to a Newton tradition,” the sign read. “After 44 years it’s time to close our doors. Thank you to all our loyal customers that stayed with us over the years.”
NEWTON, KS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Little Dog Who Needed A Miracle Looks So Different Now | The Dodo

Woman fosters dog whose skin looked like stone. With a little love and care, she looks like a new dog!. Check out Sky Sanctuary Rescue on Facebook for updates on Blondie: thedo.do/skysanctuary. You can help Sky Sanctuary Rescue save more animals here: thedo.do/skysanctuarydonate. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe:...
PETS
98.3 The KEY

New Local Thrift Store Opening

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue!! Wait!! No! That's getting married, I don't want to do that AGAIN! Another man's trash is another man's treasure! That's what I was looking for!. Whether it's hitting a string of yard sales on a Saturday morning or going thrift store shopping,...
BENTON CITY, WA
Bradenton Herald

Dirty dining | Moldy and dirty drink and ice machines found at area restaurants

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information. During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for issues including dirty and moldy ice and drink machines. Other problems...
BRADENTON, FL
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: As Halloween Approaches, Remember Not All Dogs Will Enjoy Wearing Costumes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Animal Advocate Carol Erickson with the PSPCA joins CBS3 for this week’s Pet Project segment. As Halloween approaches many animal parents enjoy dressing their furbabies up to get in the spirit. While putting your animal in a costume is extremely cute, Erickson has a reminder for you. “A lot of animals are kind of terrified by this kind of stuff,” Erickson said. Dogs need the freedom to move, so if the costume is super tight and restrictive, it might not be a great idea to put your pup in. Pet owners need to remember that not every dog is going to enjoy dressing up and make sure they are having as much fun as you are while they are in the costume. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL PET PROJECT SEGMENT. 
ANIMALS
CBS LA

Ticketholders To Filipino Festival FAHMfest Find Empty Parking Lot In San Pedro

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ticketholders to a Filipino festival that was supposed to happen over the weekend are calling it the newest “Fyre Festival” after it was canceled without any notice to people who paid for tickets. FAHMFest was advertised on social media throughout the spring and summer, promising to be a “one-of-a-kind” festival celebrating Filipino food, music and fashion. According to the event page on feverup.com, general admission tickets were $115 for a two-day pass and $250 for a VIP two-day pass for people 21 and over. Michael Nones said he bought his tickets in April at an early bird promotional...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KICK AM 1530

Vacant Illinois Funeral Home Has Casket Floating in Basement

Funeral homes already have an uncomfortable vibe to them, but you add in abandoned, well that's a whole different set of creepy vibes. This abandoned funeral home was once a hotel then turned into a funeral home. It's located in Cairo, Illinois (which the whole town is abandoned and creepy). The funeral home has been closed for years now due to a fire that took place on the third floor. The current owner is trying to restore the home, but as you can see it's been a long process.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy