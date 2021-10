Two 17-year-olds were arrested after the driver of a stolen vehicle rammed a squad car to flee officers on Wednesday morning, Madison police reported. The incident began shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday when officers who were in the 1100 block of Gammon Lane encountered a stolen SUV. They approached the vehicle and attempted to detain the occupants, but as they were talking to them, the driver rammed a Madison police squad car several times and nearly struck a sergeant before fleeing the area, officer Hunter Lisko said in a report.

