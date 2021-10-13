Hotel under construction

A Midwest Quality Wholesale store is being planned at a site near Gray's Lake, Fareway spokesperson Emily Toribio told Axios Monday.MQW is a subsidiary of Fareway, which has offered to buy five vacant city-owned lots near the 2500 block of Sunset Road for the project.Why it matters: It's another sign that development in that near-downtown area is heating up.The location is near a planned $84 million professional soccer stadium and a separate 140-acre area where city leaders are developing a master plan that includes new retail and rowhouses.Details: Fareway would pay $133,200 for the lots, according to city documents.A building that's at least 13,320 square feet would be constructed there within six years.Of note: MQW is a distributor of cleaning chemicals, supplies and other products. It's unlikely to have the volume of traffic that's typical of a grocery store.What's next: A public hearing on the sale of city land is scheduled for Nov. 1.

