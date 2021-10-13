Library celebrating Native Americans

This is Friends of the Library Week, and at the Weinberg Memorial Library, we have a Friends organization truly worthy of celebration! Formed in 1994, the Friends actively support the Library in a myriad of ways, including fundraising, sponsoring programs and exhibits, and purchasing books and technology. Over the years, the Friends have donated more than $75,000 to acquire more than 1240 books and other items for Special Collections and for the circulating collection. In 1997, with inaugural Award winner Jack Palance, the Friends started the Distinguished Author Award program, which brings well-known authors to campus to sign books and speak about their work. Each year in April, the Friends organize and host an annual book sale to benefit the Library. This past September for the first time, the Friends also hosted a smaller book sale during the University’s Family Weekend, which was a great success! Leaves of Class, a program that raffles off donations from local businesses to contest winners each month, is one of the longest running and most successful fundraisers organized by the Friends. In 2016, the library purchased the hugely popular Brody study carrels through the generosity of the Friends. We could not be more thankful for our Friends, whose generosity with their time and resources has so greatly benefited our Library and the University of Scranton!

SCRANTON, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO