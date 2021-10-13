Library celebrating Native Americans

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Madison County Library System will host a presentation by John M. Sullivan, State Archaeologist-Tribal Liaison and Deputy Preservation Officer for the Bureau of Land Management at three of the branches next month. Sullivan will dress up in early 1700's frontier clothes and...
Andi Cloud has "always, always" loved stories. Growing up, Cloud was tucked into bed with a story told by her "gaga," which means grandma in Ho-Chunk. For Cloud, storytelling is more than a calming nightly ritual — it's part of her culture. "As you grow up you hear these stories...
Under the “Sonoma County Historic Overview” on the county’s website, Native American history is relegated to one sentence: “Sonoma County was inhabited by the Pomo, Miwok and Kashaya Indians.”. But no explanation is given for where Native Americans went. Nor why they left. Nor who was responsible for the thousands...
According to director Irene Murphy, the Unadilla Public Library will host a celebration at the library, 193 Main Street, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Community House and the library on ….
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center was just one of several local groups that honored Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday. During a special ceremony, the Haudenosaunee flag was raised and a check was presented to the Ride for Roswell. It’s the very first day Indigenous Peoples’ Day is being celebrated as a...
Each year Columbus Day reminds us that everyone who isn’t an indigenous American is an immigrant or a descendant from one. This year President Joe Biden became the first to officially proclaim Indigenous Peoples’ Day, coinciding with the celebration of Columbus Day, declaring, “For generations, federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures. Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society. We also recommit to supporting a new, brighter future of promise and equity for tribal nations — a future grounded in tribal sovereignty and respect for the human rights of Indigenous people in the Americas and around the world.”
On Monday, October 11, Native Americans across Indian Country will be commemorating Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of Columbus Day. To be clear, Indigenous Peoples' Day is not just for Native Americans. Across the United States, 15 states and more than 130 local municipalities (counties, cities, towns, and villages) have proclaimed...
BOISE, Idaho -- Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day, a celebration of the people native to North America. Tai Simpson, organizer for the Indigenous Idaho Alliance, said it is also a time to mark the challenges Native American communities face. There are 5,700 unsolved cases of missing or murdered indigenous women...
ELY – A Native American justice project, “Awareness…Then Change” will launch Tuesday, Oct. 12 with a Tuesday Group presentation at the Grand Ely Lodge featuring Minnesota State Sen. Mary Kunesh, co-chair of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Task Force. Sen. Kunesh, the daughter and granddaughter of members of the...
Through one of its board members, the Douglas County Museum of History and Art was able to secure the “Indigenous” exhibit through mid-December. Museum Director Susanne Hudson said that the museum has historic Native American artifacts and paintings from artist Nikki Davis honoring the county’s Native American heritage. “We are...
More than 30 years ago, the State of South Dakota began taking steps to recognize the atrocities that Native Peoples have faced. In 1990, the state replaced Christopher Columbus Day with Native American Day, marking one of the first moves to put distance between the State and the colonizer. We’re...
It is rare these days to find a political message cutting across the usual red-blue partisan divide — but I saw one this weekend. Looking out at me from the back of a pickup truck was a small bumper sticker, featuring an image of a Native American in full headdress, looking stoic and sad. The message read, “Trust the Government.”
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Members of the Monacan Indian Nation — as well as a few other Native American tribes — gathered at Virginia Tech on Monday as a celebration rang throughout the campus, honoring those who came before on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. What is known now as the home...
The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center will open a new exhibit focused on Native American tribes in the modern-day and the revitalization of their culture and customs. Opening Oct. 9, “The Seventh Fire: A Decolonizing Experience” will be a multimedia display featuring modern life and experiences from the perspectives of people that are a part of Native American communities like tribal elders, Anishinaabe historians and scholars, students and faculty. The exhibit will showcase interviews from these various community members touching upon decolonization as well as cultural aspects like food, language and education. It will also have a timeline of the history of the Anishinaabe people, and a space for visitors to gather and discuss their reactions and thoughts.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Northern Michigan University students gathered to honor indigenous people worldwide. October 11th is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and the N.M.U. Native American Student Association celebrated accordingly. The group’s theme this year is, “a day of healing and celebration.”. According to the N.A.S.A. president, only 26 percent...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Monday is Native Americans’ Day in South Dakota. The annual parade in Sioux Falls, to celebrate Indigenous people in the state, has been canceled due to COVID-19. Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, in Sioux Falls, will host a traditional Native American meal and learning event from 5-7pm Monday evening.
