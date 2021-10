The euro hit a year-to-date low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after quietly trending lower for the past five weeks. Economic performance and monetary policy direction are the two most important drivers of currency flows and, in the case of euro, both have been calling for further weakness. EUR/USD consolidated above 1.1550 for more than a week before finally breaking lower, but even with today’s move, it is not a clear break, as the new low was only a few pips below last week’s low. For EUR/USD to sink to the next support level on the 1.13 handle, the pair needs a solid break of the psychologically significant 1.15 level.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO