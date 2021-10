The bullish path of the USD/JPY stopped at the 113.80 resistance as soon as the US Federal Reserve indicated that it may abandon bond purchases in the first half of 2022 if the economic performance continues to improve. The USD/JPY is stable around the 113.50 level as of this writing. The Fed is widely expected to announce the tapering at its next meeting, which will be held on November 2-3. It is likely that the announcement will be made before the tapering off actually begins. If so, such a move would be the Fed's first step to undo the efforts it has made to stimulate the economy in the wake of the pandemic.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO