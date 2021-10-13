Extreme heat in Nevada is a daily reminder that climate change is a current threat
A recent report from the UN intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC) confirmed the undeniable link between human activity and the climate crisis. This portends devastating impacts for states like Nevada. The longer we delay action, the worse climate change will become and consequently severe and extreme weather events like heat waves, droughts, floods, and wildfires will become more prevalent.thenevadaindependent.com
