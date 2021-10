MANCHESTER — Ilaria Quezada may have started the game on the bench, but she finished it with a flourish on the field. The Parkway South senior outfielder came off the bench for a pinch-hit single in the fourth inning and followed that with one more hit in each of the next two innings, including the game-ending grand slam, to lift the Patriots to an 11-1 win over Northwest in a Class 5 District 2 softball quarterfinal that was halted due to the 10-run mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday at South.

MANCHESTER, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO