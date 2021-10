Sophomore Franklin Karngbaye scored two goals to bring his tally to 14 for the season and also had four assists as Willingboro overpowered Riverside 6-2 in Willingboro. Freshman Theo Pryce marked two goals and an assist and sophomore Samuel Zonoe added two goals for Willingboro (8-1). Sophomore Rae-Jaun Gayle chipped in with an assist while senior keeper Ja’Viahn Turner finished with four saves.

WILLINGBORO, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO