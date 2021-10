GLENDALE, Ariz. — For a while, this one looked all too familiar to the Blues when it comes to playing against Arizona. Blues killer Clayton Keller scored the game’s first goal for Arizona. The Blues took some bad penalties (see: Pavel Buchnevich). And they were having trouble with the Coyotes’ speed. But a second-period outburst of offense gave the Blues a wild and crazy 7-4 win over Arizona that wasn’t complete until a Jakob Chychrun took a couple of cheap shots at Blues rookie Jake Neighbours, leading to all kinds of scrums with 3.2 seconds left in the game.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO