Box: Ursuline 5, Borgia 3

Where: Stambaugh Stadium at Youngstown State University. Last week: VASJ def. Lake Catholic, 49-20, Akron SVSM def. Youngstown Ursuline, 49-14 For the record: Both teams are ranked in the Associated Press poll in Division IV. Additionally, Ursuline is No. 2 in Division IV, Region 13, while VASJ is No. 7. These teams very well could see each other come playoff time, too. … VASJ’s game with Conneaut Lake, Pa., was cancelled, opening the door to this matchup. The Vikings dominated Lake Catholic last week, with the running game of Ty Howard, Lavontae Thornton and others paving the way. QB Jalen Minter can both run and throw. Defensively, Howard has been a major playmaker for VASJ. … Ursuline’s two losses are to Chardon and Akron SVSM. Quarterback Brady Shannon has committed to play college baseball at Division I Central Florida, but also has a ton of mid-major football offers, too. He threw for 202 yards last week against SVSM. He can also run for big yardage in Ursuline’s spread, no-huddle offense. … VASJ’s pass defense will get a test in this one, as will Ursuline’s run defense.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO