Box: Ursuline 5, Borgia 3

By BoxBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Bachman turns on the jets to help Marquette slip past Lafayette. Timberland uses patience at the plate to knock off rival Holt. Quezada gives Parkway South a grand ending to quarterfinal victory against Northwest. Box: Parkway South 6, Eureka 5. Area fall softball rankings, Week 4. Borgia. Individual stats Have...

www.stltoday.com

Boston Herald

The Bet Box — Week 5

The Sunday Night showdown between Tom Brady and the Patriots certainly lived up to the hype with the game coming down to the final minute. It was a profitable contest for those who bow down at the altar of In Bill We Trust. The contest also continued a run of...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Westminster pulls out tough matches, knocks off Ursuline in team district final

Westminster swept all six singles courts during the regular season in a girls tennis dual match victory against Ursuline. But the Wildcats took nothing for granted Tuesday in their Class 1 District 6 team championship against the Bears at Westminster. "The final score when we played them during the season...
TENNIS
Person
Kaitlyn
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) beats Ursuline

Liberty (Wentzville) toppled Ursuline 9-5 Thursday at Ursuline. Warrenton erupts in extra innings to nail down perfect GAC North mark. Phillips sparks Eureka past Marquette with her bat and arm. Top 10 schedule, results. Pitching performances. Ware propels Parkway South past rival Parkway North. Ellie Weston of Ursuline went 2-for-4...
WENTZVILLE, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: St. Pius X defeats Borgia

Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run. Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title. Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne. Box: Jackson 3, Lutheran St. Charles 3. Adam Foy scored the lone goal to lead St. Pius...
SOCCER
Washington Missourian

Week 7 Football — St. Dominic 54, Borgia 14

But St. Dominic was able to race away Friday night to beat the Borgia football Knights, 54-14. Borgia did have one of its best offense nights of the season, gaining 200 yards on offense. Borgia fell to 0-7 on the season and returns to host Hillsboro and Carnahan to close...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ursuline#Agst#Northwest Box#Ss#Sr#Cardinals#Giants#Texas A M
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Borgia 12, Lutheran St. Charles 2

Phillips sparks Eureka past Marquette with her bat and arm. Softball Spotlight: Like mother, like daughter; Lafayette's Carr has big shoes to fill. Warrenton erupts in extra innings to nail down perfect GAC North mark. Lutheran St. CharlesABRHRBI2B3BHR. Klara Bulla (#16, 3RD, Fr.)3110000. Ashley Martin (#10, C, Jr.)1100000. Rachael Small...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Addie Rhea • Ursuline softball

During a recent stretch, Rhea, a junior third baseman, hit home runs in four consecutive games. In a 12-2 win over Cor Jesu, she went 3 for 5 with a solo home run and an RBI double. Against Notre Dame, she was 4 for 4 with a two-run home run and a solo homer in a 7-3 win. Rhea continued her binge against Incarnate Word, belting a three-run homer, and she hit another three-run home run in the Bears’ next game against Warrenton. Overall, Rhea is batting .393 with an .821 slugging percentage, five home runs and 20 RBI. A starter since her freshman year and a first-team all-conference selection last season, Rhea also plays basketball.
SPORTS
Washington Missourian

Softball — Borgia at New Haven

Borgia defeated New Haven Monday, Oct. 4, in New Haven. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
NEW HAVEN, MO
WFMJ.com

Ursuline girls tennis takes top spots in single, doubles play at sectionals

The Ursuline girls tennis team is heading into district play with some heavy momentum, after taking the top spot in individual and doubles play in the sectional rounds. For the individual sectional title, Ursuline's Anna Morgione defeated Daniella Mendel of Struthers 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in a back and forth battle. Morgione advanced to the finals after defeating Allison Zion of West Branch 6-0, 6-1.
TENNIS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Kirkwood slips past Ursuline

Recap: St. Dominic topples Pattonville Recap: St. Joseph's topples Nerinx Hall Nerinx Hall pulls out shootout victory against Ladue St. Joseph's turns up heat in second half to knock off Lafayette Recap: Kirkwood slips past Ursuline. Kirkwood defeated Ursuline on penalty kicks Monday at Ursuline. The game was scoreless after...
SPORTS
News-Herald.com

VASJ football gets a ‘marquee win’ against Youngstown Ursuline

VASJ football coach Jeff Rotsky still doesn’t want to hear anyone in his program utter the dreaded P-word — Playoffs. But there’s no denying the Vikings’ 46-28 win on the road against a Youngstown Ursuline team many feel will contend for the Division IV state championship was a biggie. Ty...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Rolling with the punches: Ursuline adjusts to last-minute game change

YOUNGSTOWN — Midway through the week, Ursuline was gearing up to play Boardman in a battle of two of the area’s better programs. On Wednesday morning, Boardman had to cancel the matchup, sending Ursuline (4-2) scrambling for a new opponent for the second time this season. The Irish’s matchup with Chaney on Sept. 24 was canceled, but UHS couldn’t find a new opponent.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
myrye.com

Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Over Ursuline

Rye Girls Varsity Soccer won over Ursuline on Wednesday, 4-0 at the away game. “Maddy Walsh opened the scoring up with a nice pass from Hannah Bertisch,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “In the second half Alex Verna, Annabelle Thomas and Devon O’Donnell all added how’s for the Garnets. Bertisch, Walsh and Thomas all added the assists.”
RYE, NY
News-Herald.com

VASJ at Youngstown Ursuline: Preview capsule for Oct. 8 game

Where: Stambaugh Stadium at Youngstown State University. Last week: VASJ def. Lake Catholic, 49-20, Akron SVSM def. Youngstown Ursuline, 49-14 For the record: Both teams are ranked in the Associated Press poll in Division IV. Additionally, Ursuline is No. 2 in Division IV, Region 13, while VASJ is No. 7. These teams very well could see each other come playoff time, too. … VASJ’s game with Conneaut Lake, Pa., was cancelled, opening the door to this matchup. The Vikings dominated Lake Catholic last week, with the running game of Ty Howard, Lavontae Thornton and others paving the way. QB Jalen Minter can both run and throw. Defensively, Howard has been a major playmaker for VASJ. … Ursuline’s two losses are to Chardon and Akron SVSM. Quarterback Brady Shannon has committed to play college baseball at Division I Central Florida, but also has a ton of mid-major football offers, too. He threw for 202 yards last week against SVSM. He can also run for big yardage in Ursuline’s spread, no-huddle offense. … VASJ’s pass defense will get a test in this one, as will Ursuline’s run defense.
FOOTBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Sullivan pounds Ursuline

Sullivan triumphed over visiting Ursuline 17-7 Friday. St. Pius X runs into red-hot hurler in district semifinal loss to Perryville Recap: Sullivan pounds Ursuline Oakville hopes difficult schedule in regular season leads to postseason run Bachman turns on the jets to help Marquette slip past Lafayette Warrenton erupts in extra innings to nail down perfect GAC North mark.
BASEBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Ursuline beats Edwardsville

Kirkwood hands St. Dominic rare loss in regular-season finale. Ursuline toppled Edwardsville 4-1 in double overtime Wednesday at Edwardsville. Contributing points for Ursuline were Ava Elking (two goals), Shelby Eakle (one goal), Maddy Rose (one goal) and Julia Lammert (two assists). Ursuline keeper Taylor Wuennenberg earned the win. Watch Now:...
KIRKWOOD, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Cape Girardeau Central 8, Borgia 1

Columbia survives early goal to defeat Gibault in regional final. De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs. Individual stats have not been reported. Watch Now: Related Video. Chaminade's Mr. Everything: Meet our high school athletes of the week. High School Athletes of the Week: Sept. 16,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

