ALTON 25-24-25, GRANITE CITY 20-26-21: Alton came out on top in a hard-fought three set win over Granite at the Redbirds Nest. Grace Carter had eight points, three aces, five kills, three blocks and three assists for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola served up two points, Taylor Freer had a point, two kills and 25 assists, Reese Plont had nine points, two aces, five kills and a block, Renee Raglin had 14 kills, four blocks and an assist, Abbie Smith had six points and an ace, Taryn Wallace had two points, four kills and two blocks and Alyssa Wisniewski served up 15 points with two aces, five kills and a block.

ALTON, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO