Sports

Recap: Marquette squeaks by Lafayette

By StatBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Marquette downed Lafayette 3-1 Wednesday at Lafayette. Bachman turns on the jets to help Marquette slip past Lafayette Timberland uses patience at the plate to knock off rival Holt Quezada gives Parkway South a grand ending to quarterfinal victory against Northwest Box: Parkway South 6, Eureka 5 Area fall softball rankings, Week 4.

NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Marquette Mustangs at Kirkwood Pioneers

Records: Marquette 5-1 overall, 1-1 Suburban Yellow Pool; Kirkwood 4-1, 1-1. Last week: Marquette 25, Lafayette 6; Kirkwood was idle. On Marquette: Has won back-to-back games against Kirkwood after losing the previous 11 in a row. Scored 28 unanswered points last season to escape with a 35-34 win. …Defense has been excellent this season. Allowed a season-high in its 21-14 loss to Eureka. Has allowed its other five opponents 21 points combined. …Junior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 53-of-99 passes for 978 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for three touchdowns, too. Senior running back JaQuari Parks has rushed for 584 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Malique Flenoid has rushed for 449 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Gavin Marsh has made 21 receptions for 576 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Tyree Bonnett has caught 13 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. …Sophomore linebacker Brian Fitzmaurice has made 27 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive end George Gaston has made 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior defensive back Carter Creech has made four tackles and three interceptions.
FOOTBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Villa Duchesne 6, Marquette 0

Nerinx Hall pulls out shootout victory against Ladue. St. Joseph's turns up heat in second half to knock off Lafayette. Watch now: Cardinals' Wainwright looks back on 17-game winning streak. Watch now: Cardinals' Arenado talks to media ahead of Wednesday's wild-card game. Watch now: Cardinals' Mike Shildt discusses Wednesday's wild-card...
HIGH SCHOOL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Granite City squeaks by Columbia

Granite City edged visiting Columbia 3-2 Wednesday. Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6 Triad makes one goal stand up against Mascoutah in key MVC game Recap: Mehlville edges Vianney Box: Wesclin 2, Breese Central 1. Leading the way offensively for...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Vince Coleman
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gracie Piar • Alton Marquette golf

A senior Cal State-Northridge commit, Piar is on a roll heading into this weekend’s Class 1A state tournament in Decatur. She shot a personal-best 7-under-par 65 to win the regional at Belk Park in Wood River by 12 strokes. She was 1 under at the turn and finished strong with an eagle and five birdies on the back nine as Alton Marquette set a new school scoring record with a 306 to win the team title. Piar then shot a 2-under 70 to win the sectional at Acorns Golf Links on Monday. Piar has now won six tournament this season, has been the medalist in eight of 10 9-hole matches and is 27 under par overall for the season.
GOLF
bellevueheraldleader.com

Marquette’s Beauchamp wins at North Cedar

Marquette's Holly Beauchamp ran 22:04 to claim the championship of the annual Bill Bailes Invite hosted by North Cedar..The event was ran at Lowden Golf Course. The Mohawks Allison Kettmann was 3rd in 22:44 to help the Mohawks to a second place finish with 37-points. Northeast won the event with 29-points.
MARQUETTE, IA
republictigersports.com

Willard Squeaks Past Republic in Extra Innings

Willard pushed across a run in the top of the ninth inning, nipping Republic 5-4 in a back-and-forth conference battle. The winning run scored when a Mara Lakey pitch got past catcher Ella Tattershall, allowing a Willard baserunner to score from third. Republic had led most of the night after...
REPUBLIC, MO
marquettewire.org

Marquette suffers setback against Xavier

Following a 2-2 draw to No. 24 Providence Saturday night, the Marquette men’s soccer team sought for its second BIG EAST win of the season Wednesday night at Valley Fields hosting the winless Xavier Musketeers. However, the Musketeers had other aspirations as they defeated the Golden Eagles 2-1 handing Marquette...
MARQUETTE, WI
#Texas A M#Northwest Box#Cardinals
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Marquette 2, Kickapoo 0

CBC digs out of hole in second half to tie Edwardsville. Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season. Watch now: Mizzou’s Drinkwitz calls Tyler Badie ‘the least talked-about great player in the country’. Eye On The Tigers: Just win, baby? Can Mizzou's new D-line coach Al Davis...
CLAYTON, MO
thekirkwoodcall.com

Oct. 8 Senior Night Game recap: Marquette 34, Kirkwood 14

As the KHS varsity football team ran out onto the field in front of their cheering fans, they had multiple goals on their mind. To win on their night, the KHS senior night, and at the end be one step closer to finishing their KHS football journey. A journey that...
KIRKWOOD, MO
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Football Dropped by Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. – The Bucknell football team was blanked by Lafayette, 27-0, in its Patriot League opener on Saturday at Fisher Stadium. The Leopards (2-4, 1-1 PL) scored a rushing touchdown on each of their first three drives of the game, and limited the Bison (1-4, 0-1 PL) to just 169 yards of total offense, en route to a victory in the 99th meeting between the historic Pennsylvania programs.
EASTON, PA
BamaCentral

In-State 2022 CB Tre'Quon Fegans Announces College Decision

Alabama football's recruiting class of 2022 grew by one Monday morning when cornerback Tre'Quon Fegans announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide, making it 17 pledges in this cycle for the defending national champions. A senior at Thompson High in Alabaster, Fegans backed off his commitment to Miami on October...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Fort Zumwalt South squeaks by Liberty (Wentzville)

Ryan Harvatin had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 3-2 victory over visiting Liberty (Wentzville) Tuesday. Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title. Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6. Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles...
WENTZVILLE, MO
Mining Journal

Public skating open in Marquette

MARQUETTE — The city of Marquette has announced that public skating at Lakeview Arena is open for 2021-22. Public skating hours are as follows:. ≤ Drop-In Figure Skating Monday-Friday 9-9:50 a.m. ≤ Preschool/Parent and Senior Citizens Monday-Friday 10-11:20 a.m. ≤ Drop-In Hockey Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. ≤ Public...
MARQUETTE, MI
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Ursuline squeaks by Borgia

Addie Rhea went 2-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and one run scored to lead Ursuline to a 5-3 victory over Borgia. Bachman turns on the jets to help Marquette slip past Lafayette. Timberland uses patience at the plate to knock off rival Holt. Quezada gives Parkway South a...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Virginia squeaks out comeback win over Louisville, 34-33

In a frustrating yet thrilling back-and-forth game, the Virginia Cavaliers came out on top of the Louisville Cardinals in dramatic fashion, 34-33. Now sitting at 4-2 on the season and 2-2 in conference play, the Wahoos have real hope of continuing to turn their season around and make a run at bowl eligibility.
VIRGINIA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Marquette 3, Summit 2

Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title. Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run. Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne. Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7. SummitGA. Joe Simon (#14, F, Sr.)10. Tyler Bouckaert (#2, M, So.)10.
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: McCluer North squeaks by Hazelwood East

McCluer North downed visiting Hazelwood East 15-14 Friday. Softball roundup: Ware helps Parkway South top Marquette; Sullivan wins 14th successive district crown Francis Howell Central walks it off against Howell in district title game Troy knocks off Timberland for first district title since 2018 Farmington makes big plays, knocks off Hillsboro again in district final Recap: Winfield trounces Lutheran St. Charles.
SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Webster Groves squeaks by Pattonville

Claire Hurley had two goals to lead Webster Groves to a 2-0 win over visiting Pattonville Wednesday. Kirkwood hands St. Dominic rare loss in regular-season finale. Greta Eames also contributed for Webster Groves with two assists. Audrey Smith picked up the win in goal for Webster Groves. Pattonville (0-11) will...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Marquette Jumps Into Football State Rankings

The Marquette Crusaders have jumped into the state football rankings. In the newest Associated Press rankings, Marquette is ranked 10th in Class 1A. Despite winning again last week, St. Bede dropped from 6th to 7th in the Class 1A poll. In Class 3A, 5-1 Princeton is rated 8th in the...
FOOTBALL

