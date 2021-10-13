Recap: Marquette squeaks by Lafayette

Records: Marquette 5-1 overall, 1-1 Suburban Yellow Pool; Kirkwood 4-1, 1-1. Last week: Marquette 25, Lafayette 6; Kirkwood was idle. On Marquette: Has won back-to-back games against Kirkwood after losing the previous 11 in a row. Scored 28 unanswered points last season to escape with a 35-34 win. …Defense has been excellent this season. Allowed a season-high in its 21-14 loss to Eureka. Has allowed its other five opponents 21 points combined. …Junior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 53-of-99 passes for 978 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for three touchdowns, too. Senior running back JaQuari Parks has rushed for 584 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Malique Flenoid has rushed for 449 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Gavin Marsh has made 21 receptions for 576 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Tyree Bonnett has caught 13 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. …Sophomore linebacker Brian Fitzmaurice has made 27 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive end George Gaston has made 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior defensive back Carter Creech has made four tackles and three interceptions.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO