Box: Westminster 15, Metro 0

By BoxBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Bachman turns on the jets to help Marquette slip past Lafayette. Timberland uses patience at the plate to knock off rival Holt. Quezada gives Parkway South a grand ending to quarterfinal victory against Northwest. Box: Parkway South 6, Eureka 5. Area fall softball rankings, Week 4.

www.stltoday.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Westminster topples Orchard Farm

Westminster beat visiting Orchard Farm 8-4 Friday. Warrenton erupts in extra innings to nail down perfect GAC North mark Phillips sparks Eureka past Marquette with her bat and arm Box: Washington 11, Timberland 6 Box: Summit 12, Oakville 8 Box: Westminster 8, Orchard Farm 4.
EUREKA, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Crossroads College Prep 4, Metro 3

Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run. Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title. Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season. Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne.
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Lafayette squeaks by Westminster

Kaden Karr had the game winning goal and two assists to lead Lafayette to a 3-2 victory over visiting Westminster Tuesday. Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title. Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6. Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne.
SOCCER
evangelinetoday.com

Second half leads SHS over Westminster

OPELOUSAS- Sometimes, the most important thing you can get in the course of a football game is luck. Other times, you’re just flat out the better team on the field. And sometimes, all it takes is an explosion to put you over the top. Sacred Heart took the latter route on Friday night, scoring 48 points in the second half alone on its way to blowing away previously unbeaten district rival…
OPELOUSAS, LA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Westminster downs Timberland

Behind shutout goalkeeping by Riley Heironimus, who made nine saves, Westminster defeated Timberland 2-0 Monday. Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title. Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6. CBC digs out of hole in second half to tie Edwardsville. Recap: MICDS defeats Westminster. Box: SLUH 5, CBC 0.
SOCCER
eurekareddevils.com

Eureka Drops Road Match at Westminster, 5-1

FULTON, Mo. – Westminster came at the Eureka women's soccer team early in a 5-1 win over the Red Devils on Saturday. The Blue Jays netted four goals in the first 16 minutes. They tacked on one more in the second half to give the home team a 5-0 lead. Then, in the 86th minute, Daniela Gonzales (Peoria, Ill./Richwoods/Lincoln) finished one for the Red Devils to make it 5-1.
SOCCER
The Herald

Westminster routs Waynesburg, 66-14, on Homecoming

NEW WILMINGTON – The Westminster football team scored 56 unanswered points to win, 66-14, over Waynesburg on Homecoming Saturday afternoon. Titan junior kicker Joshua Byers put the first points on the board with a 27-yard field goal and Westminster (4-2, 4-1 PAC) led 3-0 with 8:58 to play in the first quarter. The score remained the same after the first frame.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
wcn247.com

Women’s Soccer: Westminster Earns Eighth Shutout at Thiel

GREENVILLE, Pa. – The Westminster women's soccer team defeated the Thiel Tomcats, 2-0, on the road in a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) bout on Saturday. The Titans have not conceded a goal in conference play this season. For the complete first half, both defenses were stout as the offenses could...
GREENVILLE, PA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Westminster tops University City

Audrey Rohlfing had two goals to lead Westminster to a 4-0 victory over University City Thursday at University City. She was credited with the game winning goal. Kirkwood hands St. Dominic rare loss in regular-season finale. Recap: Lindbergh rips Parkway Central. Recap: Cor Jesu slips past Ursuline.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
cmu.edu

Tartans Second Half Surge Upends #24 Westminster 34-10

(PITTSBURGH, Pa.) – The Carnegie Mellon University football team won its fourth straight game against a ranked opponent with a 34-10 win over 24th-ranked Westminster College in a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) showdown on Saturday night at Gesling Stadium. Carnegie Mellon moves to 4-2 and 4-1 in PAC play while Westminster is now 3-2, 3-1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
eurekareddevils.com

Westminster Tops Eureka on Senior Night, 3-0

EUREKA – Westminster bested the Eureka volleyball team in three sets on Friday after the Red Devils celebrated Senior Night at Christine Bonati Bollwinkle Arena and Convocation Center. The final scores were 25-12, 25-14, 25-18. Freshman Brooklyn Shell (Evansville, Ind./Mount Vernon) notched a team-high five kills on 15 attacks and contributed seven digs.
EUREKA, IL
wcn247.com

Volleyball: Westminster Drops the Presidents, Remain Unbeaten in PAC

WASHINGTON, Pa. – The Westminster volleyball team swept Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) foe, Washington and Jefferson, on the road Thursday night. While Westminster (19-4, 11-0 PAC) was in the driver’s seat in the first set (16-10), the Titans proceeded to score nine straight points to win the set, sealed by an attack error by Washington and Jefferson (2-16, 2-9 PAC). During the second set with the score 10-5 in favor of Westminster, a kill from Titan junior Kaylee Sciubba (Tarentum, PA / Deer Lakes) began a 7-0 run. The Titans remained in control, winning the set 25-11. As the final set commenced, Westminster started off hot scoring eight consecutive points (8-0). Later on, in the third set (15-10) the Titans seized command by going on a 7-0 run making the score 22-10 and then completing the sweep by the score of 25-11.
WASHINGTON, PA
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Metro 5, Hazelwood East 0

Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin. Columbia survives early goal to defeat Gibault in regional final. Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run. Recap: Ladue downs Clayton.
HAZELWOOD, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Arro one shot off Class 4 medalist lead, St. Joseph's one back in team hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Izzy Arro briefly lamented the par putt that got away on her final hole Monday, but she didn't let that dampen her fantastic day on the golf course. The St. Joseph's Academy senior fired a 1-under-par 71 during the first round of the two-day Missouri Class 4 girls golf state tournament at Rivercut Golf Course.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hitting performances

Softball roundup: Ware helps Parkway South top Marquette; Sullivan wins 14th successive district crown. Francis Howell Central walks it off against Howell in district title game. Top 10 schedule, results. Hitting performances. Inman's blast propels Washington past Summit and into Class 4 quarterfinals.
SULLIVAN, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Triad 9, Jerseyville 1

Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin. Columbia survives early goal to defeat Gibault in regional final. Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run. Recap: Ladue downs Clayton.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Five reasons five-star receiver Luther Burden's pledge would be huge for Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Luther Burden, the nation’s top-rated high school wide receiver, will make his long-awaited college choice Tuesday with three coaching staffs and three fan bases waiting in suspense. The five-star prospect from East St. Louis High will decide between Alabama, Georgia and Missouri and make his announcement at 6 p.m. at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club.
COLUMBIA, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Top 10 schedule, results

1. Eureka (25-2) was idle. 2. Washington (29-5) was idle. 3. Summit (28-3) was idle. 4. Marquette (25-9) was idle. 5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-9) was idle. 6. Parkway South (22-8) was idle. 7. Hillsboro (24-8) was idle. 8. Lafayette (16-13) was idle. 9. Francis Howell Central (23-8) was idle.
EDUCATION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Scans come back clear on neck of Seattle's Darrell Taylor

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks say tests on linebacker Darrell Taylor’s neck have come back clear and are not ruling him out of playing next Monday against the New Orleans Saints. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday that both a CT scan and an MRI have shown that...
NFL

