Sportswriter Callie Hummel gives an update on the season so far for the Hurricane and what to look forward to going into the game against Memphis. Having played 14 games this season, Tulsa’s women’s soccer team continued to hold onto their winning record as they went into their game against Temple, despite having played games every three to five days since their first game on Aug. 8. Instead of going up against a college team for their first game, Tulsa was given the opportunity to play the Paraguay U20 team, which was in town for practice against the college teams in the area. At the home game, Tulsa fell only 0-1 to the national team.

TULSA, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO