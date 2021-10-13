CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mrs. Lucy Moore celebrates 90th birthday

unionspringsherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Lucy Moore celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday, October 8, 2021. 82 West was the location for a birthday luncheon in her honor hosted by her daughter, Mrs. Sharon Moore Rodatz. Friends and family gathered to share lunch, conversation, and birthday blessings. Balloons and a beautiful floral bouquet set...

www.unionspringsherald.com

