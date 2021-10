A couple of the Bainbridge Island City Council races became downright nasty at the online debate hosted by the Bainbridge Island Review Monday night. In particular, Mayor Rasham Nassar claimed challenger Clarence Moriwaki is trying to hide that he is pro-growth. And both Councilmember Joe Deets and former councilmember Ron Peltier said they were misrepresenting each other’s stances and votes on various issues.