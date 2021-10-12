Warm light bulbs vs. cool light bulbs: Which is best for you?

Decorate the inside of your home with the Philips Hue White, White Ambiance, & Color Ambiance Bulbs. These bulbs add a warm, cozy glow to any room of your house, or you can use them to get the party started. Moreover, they’re HomeKit compatible, helping to make your house a little bit smarter. You can even connect them to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control the lighting via voice. Or use the app to set schedules for the perfect ambiance to suit your mood. Furthermore, these smart bulbs deliver dimmable warm-to-cool white and millions of colors of light. So you can accessorize your home office, living space, kitchen, and anywhere else. Finally, the White ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light plus cool daylight.
