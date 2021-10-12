Warm light bulbs vs. cool light bulbs: Which is best for you?

We keep on getting some fantastic deals over at Amazon.com, where we have found the LG OLED A1 Series 4K Smart TV getting a 16 percent discount on its 77-inch model, meaning that you can get yours for $2,697 after a $503 discount and the best part is that you get six free months of HBO Max when you purchase this stunning TV. It features an a7 gen-4 AI processor that will improve anything you feel like watching, plus its amazing audio and picture image will deliver an awesome home cinema experience so that you can fully enjoy your favorite movies and shows. The 55-inch model is also on sale. You can get one for $1,197 and score $100 savings, or go for the 48-inch model that goes for $1,097 after a $103 discount.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO