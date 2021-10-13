Get The Party Started With TIDAL’s Newly Released HBCU Homecoming Playlists
It’s that time of year when alumni of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) gather for homecoming--weeklong celebrations of the Black college experience. On and off campus, there are seemingly nonstop reunions at events that feature cookouts, marching bands, concerts, fashion shows and, of course, fierce parties where old friends jam to the popular music of their college years. It’s also a celebration of Black culture and excellence.www.bet.com
