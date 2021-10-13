CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Kraken rallies but falls short to Golden Knights in franchise's first game

By Geoff Baker The Seattle Times
Longview Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — Kraken players not yet born the last time the city they represent boasted a professional hockey team had taken the ice here Tuesday night to showbiz glitz and star-studded pageantry. The pregame festivities ahead of the franchise’s inaugural contest at T-Mobile Arena featured a hologram of a...

tdn.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Pacific Division Preview & Betting Guide: Golden Knights, Oilers, Kraken, Flames

You know a division is bad when three of its top four teams odds-wise are the Flames, Oilers, and an expansion team out of Seattle. Whereas every other division has several teams capable of contending for the Stanley Cup, the Pacific Division has the Vegas Golden Knights and seven other teams with serious question marks. It is unlikely that the Pacific Division will produce either Wild Card team in the West. However, with so many unknowns about a lot of these clubs, there will be plenty of opportunities for them to surprise the rest of the league. And that means opportunities for us bettors to capitalise on its randomness.
NHL
projectspurs.com

Golden Knights vs Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, 2021 NHL Schedule, How to watch Kraken Game

TV Channel: ESPN (USA), SN (Canada) In the first regular-season game in franchise history, the Kraken will take on the most recent expansion franchise. The Golden Knights have had immense success over their first four seasons and give Seattle a high standard to live up to. This will be the first of five road games for the Kraken before Seattle opens up Climate Pledge Arena on October 23rd.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights prospect makes NHL debut against Kraken

The Golden Knights played seven games in the preseason, and forward prospect Pavel Dorofeyev didn’t appear in one of them. But that didn’t stop the 20-year-old from being part of opening night against the Seattle Kraken. Dorofeyev made his NHL debut Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena after some “cap gymnastics,” as...
NHL
UPI News

Penguins-Lightning, Kraken-Golden Knights open NHL season

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The reigning champion Tampa Bay Lighting host the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Seattle Kraken face the Vegas Golden Knights in two hockey matchups Tuesday, opening the 2021-22 NHL season. "Going against the guys who won last year is always a challenge," Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen told...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Jared Mccann
Person
Vince Dunn
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Ryan Donato
Las Vegas Sun

Live coverage: Golden Knights still lead, but Kraken closing in

The Seattle Kraken had no intention of going down quietly. Vegas scored to increase its lead to three goals in the second period, but the Kraken responded with two quick strikes, and trimmed the score to 3-2 heading to the second intermission at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. Mark Stone picked...
NHL
Sporting News

Kraken vs. Golden Knights results: Ryan Donato scores first goal in Seattle history but Vegas skates away winner

The NHL's newest team hit the ice for the first time in its history on Tuesday night and, while the Kraken didn't skate away the winners, they still made some history. In a battle of the league's two newest franchises, the older kids — the Golden Knights — won 4-3. While Seattle came out with some jump and got an early chance by Jordan Eberle that rang off the pipe and a power-play opportunity, it was Vegas that cashed in early. The Golden Knights scored two goals in the opening seven minutes — one by Max Pacioretty and one by Jonathan Marchessault — before adding a third less than seven minutes into the middle frame.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Dylan Larkin to make preseason debut

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, exhibition game. Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings have fallen behind early in both of their exhibition victories this week, though they put up three goals in regulation against Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen and six against Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen — that's a lot of K's to type!
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Knights#T Mobile Arena#Wristshot
markerzone.com

ONE CAUSE OF DEATH OFFICIALLY RULED OUT FOR FORMER NHLER JIMMY HAYES

The tragic and untimely death of former NHLer Jimmy Hayes earlier this offseason rocked the hockey world, leaving many, including Hayes' family, wondering what led to the death of a seemingly healthy 31-year-old man. One cause of death that has now officially been ruled out is foul play. On Friday,...
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Marc-André Fleury Poised to Make (More) History With Blackhawks

It goes without saying that when an organization infuses the type of star power that the Chicago Blackhawks have this past offseason, progress should follow. They’ve revised their roster from top to bottom, forcing the narrative away from being referred to as a mere rebuild. While those who have jumped aboard have to accept that a collective effort in Chicago’s favour is the priority, that doesn’t mean individual success should be neglected along the way. Good thing, too, as Marc-André Fleury is poised to reach new heights of superstardom in 2021-22.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mark Giordano to serve as first captain in Kraken franchise history

Giordano, 38, spent his entire 15-year NHL career playing for Calgary before he was exposed in last summer's expansion draft. The veteran blueliner has registered 509 points (143 goals, 366 assists) and plus-101 through 949 games played at the professional level. He won the Norris Trophy in 2019 and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2020. He has yet to make a Stanley Cup Final appearance. The Flames themselves won their only championship in 1989.
NHL
KING-5

Seattle Kraken's first official game follows years of 'ups and downs'

LAS VEGAS — Monday marked one day from the start of the Seattle Kraken's inaugural season. The NHL expansion team will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in their first official game in team history Tuesday. "It's something we have wanted for a long time," said Paul Buxton, who flew...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Will Wear ‘Jimmy 11’ Decals In Honor Of Late Jimmy Hayes

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will honor the late Jimmy Hayes with a special decal on their helmets during Saturday night’s season opener against the Dallas Stars. When the Bruins take the ice for their opener at TD Garden, players will be sporting a “Jimmy 11” decal in honor of Hayes, who died unexpectedly at his Milton home in August. The former Bruins forward and Dorchester native was just 31 years old at the time of his passing. The Bruins shared a few pictures of the decal on their social media channels on Saturday: For Jimmy. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/7ZAOF31LpP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Bruins (@nhlbruins) Hayes enjoyed a seven-year NHL career, including two seasons with his hometown Bruins. He played three years of collegiate hockey at Boston College and won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles in 2010.
NHL
Fox5 KVVU

Seattle Kraken play inaugural NHL game against Golden Knights Tuesday

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -257, Kraken +206; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken play their inaugural NHL game on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas went 40-14-2 overall and 21-5-2 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Golden Knights scored 190 total goals last season...
NHL
FanSided

Kraken vs Golden Knights: Date, Time, Betting Odds, Streaming, More

The Seattle Kraken open up their inaugural season with a road matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. In the first regular-season game in franchise history, the Kraken will take on the most recent expansion franchise. The Golden Knights have had immense success over their first four seasons and give Seattle a high standard to live up to. This will be the first of five road games for the Kraken before Seattle opens up Climate Pledge Arena on October 23rd.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy