WASECA — Lois Elizabeth Chaffin, age 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, October 1, 2021, at her home in Waseca. She was born July 28, 1926, to Edgar F. Johnson and F. Ethel Johnson and was a resident of Waseca for the greater part of her life. Lois graduated from Waseca High School, attended Stephens College in Missouri, and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in physical education. She debated between two job offers, one from a local school and another from Southwest Missouri State. As fate would have it, the local school's phone was busy when she called to accept, so she took the job in Missouri.