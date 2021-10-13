Renovation planned for Justice Court building

The Neshoba County Justice Court building on Byrd Avenue across from the Neshoba County Courthouse will be undergoing an exterior renovation in the coming months. “We are going to redo the exterior of the Justice Court building including the awning because it is in bad shape,” said County Administrator Jeff Mayo. “All of the plaster will be fixed and painted with a new awning being installed. There will be a new door on the side which is in bad shape.”