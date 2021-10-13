Philadelphia High Homecoming Court announced
Philadelphia High School will be celebrating homecoming Friday night during the Tornadoes’ game with Lake High School. Members of the homecoming court are, from left, Abby Peeples, freshman maid; Pashae Roberson, sophomore maid; Grace Easley, junior maid; T'Kenzley Moore, senior maid; Hailey Donald, senior maid; Layla Carter, senior maid; Journee Willis, junior maid; Nayla Arnold, sophomore maid; and Kensleigh Shields freshman maid. This year’s attendants are first graders Jordan Wash and Christian Spurlock.neshobademocrat.com
