There is a collection of over 30,000 signatures of persons who are tired of business as usual with the St. Louis Board of Alderman. I am speaking from my own experience and other members of North City. What do they do besides run for office? Most of them are not accessible to their constituents. How can they get dressed to go to work and ride past all the vacant uncut lots? Where do they list their accomplishments? What are they doing? Our neighborhoods reflect poor leadership. I am from the era of Paula Carter and Fred Weathers who were respected and feared.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO