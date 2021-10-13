CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egypt sees primary surplus of 1.5% of GDP, budget deficit of 6.7% of GDP in FY 2021-22

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Egypt is targeting a primary surplus of 1.5% of its gross domestic product and a budget deficit of 6.7% of GDP in the 2021-22 financial year, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday citing the finance minister. The country’s financial year runs from July...

The Independent

China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter a a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday.Factory production, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened.Construction an industry that supports millions of jobs, has slowed since regulators tightened control last year over borrowing by developers.One of the biggest, Evergrande Group, is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars owed to bondholders. That has fueled fears about the health of other developers, though economists say the threat to global financial markets is small.Manufacturing also was hampered in September by power cuts imposed by some major provinces to avoid exceeding official efficiency goals.Private sector forecasters have cut their growth outlook this for China though they still expect about 8%, which would be among the world’s strongest.
RETAIL
Reuters

Italy's business lobby sees stronger economic growth, GDP up 6.1% in 2021

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy's business lobby Confindustria said on Saturday the country's growth this year would be more robust than expected, mainly due to a more contained impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant and stronger-than-expected economic indicators. In a report, the association's research unit CSC forecast gross domestic...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Turkish lira notches more record lows on rate-cut concerns

ISTANBUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira touched new lows against the dollar and euro on Friday, hamstrung by worries over more interest rate cuts despite high inflation, after President Tayyip Erdogan dismissed three central bank policymakers. Two of the three monetary policy committee (MPC) members ousted on Thursday were...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

German economic institutes cut 2021 GDP forecast

Berlin (Reuters) - Germany's top economic institutes cut their joint forecast for 2021 growth in Europe's largest economy to 2.4% on Thursday as supply bottlenecks hamper manufacturing, but they raised their prediction for next year. The five institutes - the RWI in Essen, the DIW in Berlin, the Ifo in...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

UK GDP Grows Less Than Expected

According to data released by the United Kingdom's Office for National Statistics, the country’s GDP rose by 0.4% in August (month-on-month), below expectations of 0.5% and above July’s 0.1% drop. According to the estimations of the ONS, this brought the GDP to 0.8% below pre-pandemic levels. In monthly terms, industrial...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Ireland Cuts 2021 Deficit Forecast to 3.1% of GDP

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland on Saturday cut its budget deficit forecast for the year to 3.1% of gross domestic product from a forecast it made three months ago of 5.1% thanks to lower-than-expected spending and strong tax receipts and economic growth. The government had indicated in recent weeks that it...
WORLD
Financial World

Columbia’s IMF curbs 2021 GDP growth forecast citing vaccine ‘divide’, politicization

On Tuesday, IMF (International Monetary Fund) head Kristian Georgieva said in a virtual speech that the IMF, a Washington DC-based sister organization of World Bank engaged in promoting economic cooperation and development among emerging and developing economies, had been expecting 2021 global economic growth to fall slightly below its prior projection of 6.0 per cent stated in July this year citing a raft of global-scale risks related to debts, inflations, alongside a wide-spread divergence in economic trends with most developing or low-income countries having been facing off an unclothed politicization in pandemic vaccine distribution.
HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

World Bank ups Russia’s 2021 GDP forecast but warns of sanctions impact

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s economic recovery will be stronger than expected this year but U.S. sanctions, a poor vaccination rate and the central bank’s monetary tightening will all weigh on the growth outlook, the World Bank said on Wednesday. Russia’s economic rebound will outpace its neighbour Belarus, hit by Western...
ECONOMY
Reuters

IMF sees global GDP in 2021 slightly below prior forecast of 6%

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund expects global economic growth in 2021 to fall slightly below its July forecast of 6%, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday, citing risks associated with debt, inflation and divergent economic trends in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Georgieva said...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
AFP

Shekel surplus weighs down Palestinian economy

Palestinian businesses flush with too much Israeli cash: it may not be the most talked about aspect of the occupation, but experts warn it is a growing concern for the Palestinian economy. Palestinians in the West Bank use the Israeli shekel but, beyond that commonality, the two financial systems are dramatically different. In Israel, as in many advanced economies, digital payments are rapidly growing, taking the place of transactions once done with bills and coins. But in the West Bank, a territory under Israeli military occupation since 1967, cash is still king.
MIDDLE EAST
kitco.com

World Bank-IMF development panel calls for steps to ensure data integrity

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The World Bank-International Monetary Fund Development Committee on Friday urged the bank to take additional steps to "assure the integrity and credibility of data" in the wake of a data-rigging scandal involving its now-canceled "Doing Business" report that embroiled IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The...
WORLD
AFP

China growth slows further in third quarter

China's economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter, official data showed Monday, as a crackdown on the property sector and a looming energy crisis began to bite. In a sign of the ongoing weakness in the property market, home sales by value slumped 16.9 percent on-year last month, following a 19.7 percent fall in August, AFP calculations based on official data showed.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

China opens onshore derivative market further to foreign investors

SHANGHAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday it will allow qualified foreign institutions to trade more types of onshore derivatives. Starting Nov. 1, investors under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme will be allowed to trade commodity futures, commodity options and stock index options, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.
ECONOMY
poundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Supported by UK GDP Data

The pound vs dollar rate remained choppy on Wednesday morning as it continued to meander its way between the 1.35 and 1.36 levels, before embarking on a move higher. Providing it with upward momentum was gross domestic product (GDP) data showing the British economy grew slightly in August below consensus. Having digested the numbers, investors concluded that the Bank of England (BoE) won’t be deterred from hiking interest rates this year. The BoE, which is contending with a rise in inflation, is expected to be the first major central bank to raise rates since the beginning of the pandemic.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

BoE's Mann says she can wait before raising rates

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England can hold off on raising interest rates because investors are doing some of the central bank's work for it by betting on tighter monetary policy in Britain and the United States, BoE interest rate-setter Catherine Mann said. "They see that monetary...
BUSINESS
AFP

IMF, G20 fret over supply chain bottlenecks, inflation fears

Global finance officials gathered in Washington on Wednesday were focused on finding a way to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks that are driving prices higher and threatening to derail the economic recovery. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said the lag in vaccination rates to contain the pandemic in developing nations is contributing to the supply constraints, and "as long as it widens, this risk of interruptions in global supply chains is going to be higher."
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

NIESR expects UK GDP to grow 1.5% in Q3, 0.8% in Q4

NIESR said supply constraints are growing and likely to persist through in Autumn. It forecasts UK GDP to grow 1.5% in Q3, followed by 0.8% in Q4. That included an estimated 0.4% mom growth in GDP in September. Rory Macqueen Principal Economist, NIESR: “The reopening of the economy continued to...
ECONOMY

