CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

India's fuel demand rose 5.2% y/y in September

By Reuters
kitco.com
 5 days ago

(Reuters) - India’s fuel demand rose 5.2% in September compared with the same month last year to 15.92 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Wednesday. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6% higher from a year earlier at 2.60...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

China’s Sept industrial output rises 3.1% y/y, misses forecasts

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output rose 3.1% in September from a year earlier, missing expectations, and slowing from 5.3% in August, official data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to rise 4.5%. Retail sales grew 4.4% in September on-year, compared with a forecast 3.3% increase...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

U.K., Europe natural gas prices see spike on fading hopes of more Gazprom supplies

Natural gas prices in the U.K. and Europe briefly spiked on Monday, after a report that Russia's Gazprom may not send more supplies as expected following recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. European natural gas futures - based on benchmark November Title Transfer Facility (TTF) futures in the Netherlands -- climbed to 107.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before easing back to 94.82 euros, with similar rollercoaster moves seen for U.K. futures . That's after a closely watched pipeline capacity auction on Monday showed no rise in supplies, according to media reports on Monday. The pipelines run through the Ukraine and Poland. Putin recently said he would help Europe with its pipeline shortages, but some accuse his country of trying to weaponize natural gas supplies to speed up EU approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The U.K. and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia for natural gas supplies, and prices have been soaring this year in part due to higher demand from Asia and elsewhere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Y Y#Reuters#Ppac
kitco.com

China's Ganfeng Lithium expects up to 528% net profit growth in third quarter

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Ganfeng noted that during the current reporting period, the production and sales volume of the products of the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
kitco.com

Oil prices climb on upgrade to IEA demand forecast

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose by about 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency said that record natural gas prices would boost demand for oil and top oil producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ supply. Brent crude futures gained 89 cents, or 1.1%, to...
TRAFFIC
teslarati.com

Tesla China’s new King: The Model Y overtakes Model 3 in September

Tesla China has a new King EV, according to figures from the Chinese Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The Chinese entity responsible for tracking new vehicle registration has revealed the Model Y is officially the best-selling Tesla vehicle in China, overtaking the Model 3, which has been one of the biggest catalysts to the EV revolution in the country.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter a a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday.Factory production, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened.Construction an industry that supports millions of jobs, has slowed since regulators tightened control last year over borrowing by developers.One of the biggest, Evergrande Group, is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars owed to bondholders. That has fueled fears about the health of other developers, though economists say the threat to global financial markets is small.Manufacturing also was hampered in September by power cuts imposed by some major provinces to avoid exceeding official efficiency goals.Private sector forecasters have cut their growth outlook this for China though they still expect about 8%, which would be among the world’s strongest.
RETAIL
TravelDailyNews.com

Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index rose 5.2% in September

HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, and MILWAUKEE - The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index rose 5.2% in September to a level of 5,167. Year to date through the first nine months of 2021, the stock index was up 13.0%. “Hotel stocks rebounded strongly in September and finally broke their streak of six consecutive months...
MARKETS
Saipan Tribune

Fuel surpasses $5 mark

The CNMI has officially surpassed the $5 mark in fuel prices, with oil companies raising their prices another 10 cents over the weekend. Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead, raising its prices early Friday morning, just two weeks after its last increase. Shell Marianas followed suit, raising its prices by 10 cents late Friday.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Goto Energy becomes 13th supplier to quit troubled energy market

Goto Energy has become the latest in an ever-growing list of energy suppliers to go out of business since the start of September amid a massive spike in gas prices.The company, which supplies around 22,000 households in the UK, ceased to trade on Monday, regulator Ofgem announced.These customers will be protected by Ofgem’s safety net, which will ensure they are assigned a new supplier and will not have their supply interrupted.Around two million customers have seen their energy supplier go bust in the last seven weeks.Only last week Daligas, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy all ceased trading within 24 hours...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. The rapid surge in demand for goods as the American economy reopened in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdowns has created severe challenges for suppliers who struggle to get key materials and goods. Ports are backed up, transportation firms are struggling to find truck drivers to deliver product, and factories overseas, in some cases, still have not fully reopened. Total industrial production fell 1.3 percent in September, according to the Federal Reserve data, a surprise drop as economists were forecasting a modest increase.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

'It's just outlandish' - Matt Watson on EV uptake and mineral demand

Never mind the current rush into electric vehicles, coming regulations are going to drastically increase EV adoption and mineral demand, said Matt Watson, founder of Precious Metals Commodity Management. On Friday Watson recorded Kitco Roundtable with Mining Audiences Manager Michael McCrae and Kitco correspondent Paul Harris. In the seven months...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold and silver head into the EU session slightly lower

(Kitco News) - After two good sessions gold is pausing for breath this morning. The yellow metal trades -0.22% lower while silver is down -0.18%. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.32% higher along with spot WTI which has risen 0.68%. Risk sentiment was once again good...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Philippines' Okada Manila to list in U.S. via $2.5 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) -Okada Manila, a Philippines-based casino resort, has agreed to go public in the United States through a merger with blank-check firm 26 Capital Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at $2.5 billion. The deal, announced on Friday, is expected to provide Okada Manila with up to $275 million in...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy