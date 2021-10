It's rare to find a robot that's both a good vacuum and mop—most of the models we test are only built for one type of cleaning, and those that do both tend to be better at one task than another. Not only is the $799.99 Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo N8 Pro+ equally adept at both vacuuming and mopping your floors, it can empty its own dustbin when the job is done. It works efficiently, quietly, and intelligently, increasing its suction power on carpets when vacuuming and avoiding them when mopping. Ultimately, the Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI delivers more in the way of smarts and battery life for the same price, earning our Editors' Choice award. But the N8 Pro+ comes with a self-emptying base station and has stronger suction power, making it a good alternative depending on your space and what you want to clean.

