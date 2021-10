Apple Inc. is likely to cut production of the iPhone 13 by up to 10 million devices due to a global processor shortage, citing people familiar with the situation. Reportedly, Apple aimed to build 90 million copies of the new iPhone models by the end of the year. According to the source, Apple informed its suppliers that the number of devices would be reduced because chip vendors like Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments are having difficulty delivering components.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO