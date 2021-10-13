CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

LETTER: Voters: Determine who will advocate for kids, public education

idahocountyfreepress.com
 5 days ago

The Idaho County Free Press staff does a great job with its regular stories showcasing local talent and accomplishments. I was particularly pleased to read Lorie Palmer’s (Oct. 6) article about former GHS student, Billy Stockton, who received Montana’s Teacher-of-the-Year award. (WOW). I well-remember Billy with his bright smile, joyful presence and go-for-it attitude. Billy cited influential GHS instructors, “teachable moments” for learning to think and his well-grounded education in Grangeville as the impetus to understand a world of possibilities in and beyond Grangeville. It was always easy to assume Billy would find a meaningful niche – and he did. Perfect. (P.S. Yay, science. Go Griz!)

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Education#Quality Education#Politics#Ghs
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy