LETTER: Voters: Determine who will advocate for kids, public education

The Idaho County Free Press staff does a great job with its regular stories showcasing local talent and accomplishments. I was particularly pleased to read Lorie Palmer’s (Oct. 6) article about former GHS student, Billy Stockton, who received Montana’s Teacher-of-the-Year award. (WOW). I well-remember Billy with his bright smile, joyful presence and go-for-it attitude. Billy cited influential GHS instructors, “teachable moments” for learning to think and his well-grounded education in Grangeville as the impetus to understand a world of possibilities in and beyond Grangeville. It was always easy to assume Billy would find a meaningful niche – and he did. Perfect. (P.S. Yay, science. Go Griz!)