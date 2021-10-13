CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker Hayes’ ‘Fancy Like’ Dance — See the Best Celebrity Remakes [Watch]

By Billy Dukes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pop star, an actor, a very pregnant country singer and a reality television star are just a few of the celebrities who've turned to social media to recreate Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" dance. The best "Fancy Like" dance remakes personalize the moves first seen when the singer and his...

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
Walker Hayes
Amy Adams
Kesha
Sadie Robertson
Raelynn
Beyonce and JAY-Z drop $3.5 million a week on a superyacht, more proof stars are nothing like us

Sometimes it seems like our favorite clebes have more in common with the stars in the sky than with the rest of us average folks. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the recent proof that stars are nothing like us, starting with this whopper… According to Forbes, Beyonce and JAY-Z spent a hefty portion of September 2021 vacationing in the Mediterranean aboard the 450-foot-long, 67-foot-wide superyacht the Flying Fox … which is longer than a football field and reportedly costs more than $3.5 million per week to charter. The impressive vessel features 11 cabins, a two-floor spa, a theater, a professional dive center, a legion of water toys including Jet Skis and two helipads. (You know, to accommodate both your primary helicopter and your backup chopper.) It also comes with 55 crew members. The power couple have reportedly hosted guests including Kelly Rowland and her family during their extremely expensive European getaway. Must be nice!
Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Is Refusing To Leave Montana Ranch

Even though a judge ruled that Kelly Clarkson would retain ownership of her Montana Ranch in the divorce, her ex Brandon Blackstock, who lives on the property “seems to be in denial” about that, according to a source. Radaronline reports that Brandon Blackstock, who was questioned about the ranch while...
Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
Frankie Lons Mother of Keyshia Cole Cause of Death Revealed

In July of this year, Keyshia Cole and family would mourn the loss of Frankie Lons, mother of Keyshia Cole on what would have been her 61st birthday. While there were some suspicions on Lons’ cause of death the Alameda Country Coroner’s Office ruled Lons’ death was caused by “multiple drug intoxication.”
Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
