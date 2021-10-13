LETTER: Supports America First Party
America First is essential to good government. Bifurcating our political system into minorities gives rise to conflict, condescension and ultimately the collapse of representative government. We, as a majority, have a moral legitimacy to safeguard our nation. The authority to maintain our interests as a nation with a history and tradition based on our common bonds. To call into question our people through Critical Race Theory and the focus on minority interests and guilt is deleterious to our sovereignty. The proposition of our founding fathers gave us a foundation of freedom.www.idahocountyfreepress.com
