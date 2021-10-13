LETTER: Supports America First Party

It’s time for those who voted Democratic last election to re-evaluate their decision. The current Democratic party is not the Democratic party of 20-30 years ago. It is rapidly being taken over by the far left-leaning Socialist /Communists. This faction of the Party is pushing for a multi-trillion-dollar spending bill that will be a giant step toward Socialism. The Approximately 2,500-page bill is full of government handouts and entitlements virtually federalizing all aspects of our lives. I doubt all members of Congress have even read the bill. Socialism has failed in every country it’s been tried i.e. Soviet Union, Cuba, Venezuela. As Margaret Thatcher said — the trouble with Socialism is that we eventually run out of other people’s money. Just to put one trillion dollars in perspective — if you spend one million dollars every day, it would take you 2,800 years to spend one trillion dollars. Our national debt is already upwards of 28 trillion dollars.

